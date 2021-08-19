NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$108.00 during trading on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.25.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

