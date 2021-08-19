Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $37.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,878. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

