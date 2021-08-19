Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 164,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,331. Forterra has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

