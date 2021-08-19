Key Financial Inc Acquires 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $673.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,125,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The firm has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

