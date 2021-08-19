Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,377. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.