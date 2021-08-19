Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $82.22 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.22 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00028781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010469 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

