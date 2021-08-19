Wrapped NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.98 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $127.92 million and $18.98 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $76.28 or 0.00161813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

