Key Financial Inc Has $429,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

BSMM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 3,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,241. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

