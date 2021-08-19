Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 123,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,745. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

