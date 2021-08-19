Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $15.00

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PVG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

