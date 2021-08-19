Short Interest in Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rises By 25.6%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 2,312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.