Key Financial Inc Purchases 4,765 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

BSMN remained flat at $$25.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

