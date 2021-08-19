Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 173.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after acquiring an additional 643,860 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 157,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,809,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 463,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 4,225,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

