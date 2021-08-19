Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 260,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $864.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $130,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

