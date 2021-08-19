Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,798 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 532,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,860. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,163 shares of company stock worth $21,363,077 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

