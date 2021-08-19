Key Financial Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

