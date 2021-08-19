DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

