Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 563,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.