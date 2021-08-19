First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

FR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 603,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 351,355 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

