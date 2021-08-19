Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $227.67

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $9.52 on Thursday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

