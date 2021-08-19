IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.57 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $521.18 million and $69.57 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00154588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

