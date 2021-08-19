Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BRMK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,437. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.