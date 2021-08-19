Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
BRMK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,437. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
BRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
