The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

AES stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 5,178,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 698,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 327,295 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 226,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 211,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

