Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 232,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

