Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.68. 278,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,376. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.