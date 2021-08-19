Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,321. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.99. The firm has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

