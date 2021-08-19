Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Cap Tops $130,132.14

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $130,132.14 and $36.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

