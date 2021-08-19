$0.24 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at $48,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $8,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 103,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.