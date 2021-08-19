Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $119.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 912,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

