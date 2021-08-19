e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.
NYSE ELF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.