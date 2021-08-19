e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

