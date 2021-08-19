iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 30,379,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,570,984. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

