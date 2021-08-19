Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 295,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,849. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59.

