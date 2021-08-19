Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Increases By 22.1%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

