Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 896,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.10. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.