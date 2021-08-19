Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 3,042,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,216. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.