Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,788 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,810 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.