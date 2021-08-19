Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 389 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.50. 1,061,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

