Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $20.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 2,271,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,627. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

