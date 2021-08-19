X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells $42,493.20 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,234. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.