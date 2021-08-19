Angela Fyfe Sells 1,994 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apria stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 269,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,710. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.76.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

