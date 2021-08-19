FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 16,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,012. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

