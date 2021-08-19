easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

