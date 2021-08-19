Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 25,021 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 103,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 62.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Twitter by 25.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 8,347,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224,094. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

