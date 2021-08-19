The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. The Mosaic makes up approximately 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of The Mosaic worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of MOS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

