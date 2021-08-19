Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,303,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.84. 312,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

