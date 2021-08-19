Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $107.81 million and $2.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001571 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.