XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 6,465,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285,975. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

