Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Increases By 21.2%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.