Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Grows By 22.8%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $240,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE URI traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.44. 452,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.39. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.
Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
