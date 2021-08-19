Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Grows By 22.8%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $240,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.44. 452,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.39. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

