-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. 22NW LP acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 84,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

